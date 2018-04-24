GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Venom Trailer: Check Out Tom Hardy In Upcoming Spider-Man Spin Off

After a mysterious teaser emerged in February, Sony Pictures has now commenced distribution of a more fleshed-out look at October anti-hero movie Venom

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 24, 2018, 3:44 PM IST
Venom Trailer: Check Out Tom Hardy In Upcoming Spider-Man Spin Off
(Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Sony Pictures has released a first full trailer for Spider-Man spin-off Venom.

"You should be extremely afraid," says Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a reporter who "follows people that do not want to be followed." After a mysterious teaser emerged in February, Sony Pictures has now commenced distribution of a more fleshed-out look at October anti-hero movie Venom.

As a thorn in the side of biotechnologist Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) Brock finds himself poking around an experimental program that harnesses an aggressive, churning life form known as a symbiote.

Here we see more of his powers as unwilling host of an alien villain and eventual Spider-Man antagonist.



Directed by Ruben Fleischer of Zombieland and Gangster Squad, Venom is heading towards a release date of October 5, 2018 in US theaters with international rollout commencing the same week.

Michelle Williams of Manchester by the Sea, Brokeback Mountain, The Greatest Showman and I Feel Pretty co-stars as Brock's lawyer girlfriend Ann Weying.

Tom Hardy is well-known for magnetic performances in films such as Bronson, Inception, Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road, Legend and The Revenant.

