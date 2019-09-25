Venu Madhav Dies at 39, Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon Time Travel 600 Years in Housefull 4

Popular Telugu actor Venu Madhav, 39, breathed his last on Wednesday at a private hospital in Secunderabad, Hyderabad. He has been suffering from kidney-related ailments for a while now. He was taken to a corporate hospital in Secunderabad on Tuesday, September 24, after suffering from liver and kidney related issues. Reportedly, Madhav had been in the hospital for the last two weeks. It was this Sunday, September 22, when he was discharged on the advice to get liver transplantation. However, as his condition deteriorated, he was rushed back to the hospital.

Akshay Kumar is back with another banger for a Diwali release and fans could not have asked for more. Housefull (2010) has come a long way and the fourth outing is supposed to be four times the fun and humour. The film takes up through a period of 600 years and the past and the present made the perfect combo in first Housefull 4 posters released on social media today. The makers also announced that trailer of Housefull 4 will release on September 27.

It looks like even Baldwin is a fan of Gomez as she quietly liked the It Ain't Me singer's best friend Raquelle Stevens' Instagram post, promoting the launch of her Vodcast, Giving Back Generation.

While there may be much speculation around who will be the next Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, actress Erica Fernandes celebrated one year of the hit daily soap with her 'Prerna Sharma' look pic on social media. Erica posted a selfie of herself to her Instagram stories in which she can be seen dressed as her character Prerna on the show.

On Tuesday, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, announced the news on Twitter that Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was unanimously selected to be awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. And now the actor has responded on receiving the honour. Amitabh took to Twitter and wrote that he was "humbled" and "grateful" on receiving the award.

