Venus Records & Tapes Owner, Film Producer Champak Jain Dies of Brain Hemorrhage

Champak Jain was the owner of Venus Records & Tapes, and most famous for producing films like 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' and 'Josh'.

News18.com

Updated:November 1, 2019, 8:35 AM IST
Venus Records & Tapes Owner, Film Producer Champak Jain Dies of Brain Hemorrhage
Image: Champak Jain/Twitter

Champak Jain, owner of Venus Records & Tapes and United 7, passed away on Thursday due to brain hemorrhage, as per reports. Jain was also a film producer, who was most famously known for backing Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai's Josh. Other details related to his demise are awaited.

His funeral will be held on Friday (31 October) at 11 am at Santa Cruz Crematorium in Mumbai. Upon hearing the news, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Nirupam, Mika Singh, Gurpreet Kaur Chaddha took to Twitter to share their condolences.

Sonu wrote, "Really sad to know about the sudden demise of Champak Jain ji. He was such a noble soul. Had such fond memories of him. My condolences to the entire Venus family, Rattan Jain ji, Ganesh Jain ji RIP Champak sir."

Mika wrote, "Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about the passing of my very dear friend Mr.champakjain the owner of @Venus__Music. He was a very kind and helpful man. May God bless his soul, RIP."

Sanjay wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about untimely death of Champak Jain. He was a dear friend of mine. I have lot of fond memories of his. He was gem of person. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and whole Venus group. #ChampakJain."

Meanwhile, Gurpreet wrote, "Very sorry to hear the untimely demise of Shri #Champakjain ji of #Venus group. He was a most humble and grounded soul known for helping the new talents of the industry. #RIP."

Check out their tweets below:

