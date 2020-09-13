Versatile Odia Film Actor Ajit Das Passes Away

Veteran Odia film actor Ajit Das passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. He was 71. He was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. An alumnus of National School of Drama (NSD), Das had acted in over 60 Odia films and produced many plays.

Born in Mayurbhanj district in 1949, Das started his film career in 1976 with movie Sindura Bindu. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi and several other leaders condoled the demise of Das. The film fraternity also conveyed its condolences.

Describing late Ajit Das as a great genius, the Chief Minister said that he had left an indelible mark in Odia film industry as a versatile actor and director.

"A former head of the department of drama at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Ajit Das' demise has created a great void in the Odila film industry which will take years to fill. Das will continue to live in the hearts of innumerable cine lovers of Odisha," he added.

The Chief Minister conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family.