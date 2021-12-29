Very Peri is Pantone Colour of the Year For 2022

Pantone has crowned Very Peri as the core colour of the year 2022. The company’s pick is a vibrant blue-purple indicating happiness and hopefulness in the forthcoming year. If colour could predict the future, then the new shade is created to embrace uncertainty and encourage personal inventiveness. The dynamic periwinkle blue hue with an energizing violet-red undertone fuses the calmness of blue with the exuberance of red.

The shade has featured in various guises in high-contrast games popular among Gen Z. Very Peri also has roots in wellness and the natural world with lilac and periwinkle plants bestowing a calming sense during a chaotic time. The new shade of periwinkle is a result of thoughtful consideration and trend analysis from the Pantone Color Institute for nearly a year. The company begins focusing on colour trends in the late spring.

Popularized in the realms of gaming and CGI, Pantone asserts that Very Peri is a colour that will give us hope as we’re about to enter another unpredictable year. Appearing futuristic yet calm, it symbolizes the current times and the transitions the world is going through. According to Pantone, the shade is inspired by the rising artistic community and is all about stretching the limits of reality. In a statement, Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute, said, “As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of Very Peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue colour family.”

Inquisitive with carefree confidence, Very Peri is dubbed as the happiest and warmest of all the blue hues, helping us to embrace an altered landscape of possibilities as we rewrite our lives in a post-Covid world. Overall, the colour shows how colour trends in the digital domain can be manifested in the physical world and vice versa.

This is the first time ever in the history of its Colour of the Year forecasts, Pantone has created a brand new colour with Very Peri. Pantone’s Colour of the Year has influenced multiple industries for 23 years now. Ultimate Grey and Illuminating were 2021’s colour duo of the year, reflecting the overall upside-down year 2020 was and signifying the light at the end of the tunnel after the year.

