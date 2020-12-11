Very Soon 3 of Us: Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma Misses Virat Kohli on Wedding Anniversary, See Mushy Pic

Internet's one of the favourite couples, Virushka -- Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma -- are celebrating three years of their marriage. The two won't be able to celebrate it together year as Virat is currently in Australia for the bilateral series. However, the two did wish each other on social media with heartwarming posts.

Missing Virat on the occasion, Anushka wrote, "3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us," alongside a mushy picture of the two. In the picture, Anushka can be seen hugging Virat at a picturesque destination.

Virat too shared a post for Anushka. He posted a stunning picture of Anushka from their wedding ceremony. Kohli wrote, "3 years and onto a lifetime together" followed by a heart emoji alongside the photo.

Meanwhile, hashtag "Virushka" became one of the trending topics on the micro-blogging site, with fans of both congratulating them and extending good wishes. Many fans posted wedding pictures of the celebrity couple. Take a look at Virat's post.

Read: Twitterati Congratulate Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli on 3rd Wedding Anniversary, 'Virushka' Becomes Top Trend

Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma tied the knot in an exclusive ceremony at Italy's breathtaking Borgo Finocchieto, far away from paparazzi in a private affair. They are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news in August, along with the caption, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."