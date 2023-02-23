Veteran Kannada actor-politician Anant Nag was to officially join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, February 22, in the presence of the party’s Karnataka unit president, Nalin Kumar Kateel. In a sudden change of plans, he remained absent from the joining ceremony. This development, which was seen as an extremely crucial one in Karnataka politics, has sent shockwaves across Anant Nag’s followers. They will surely be extremely curious to know why he backed out of the joining ceremony at the last moment. As of now, it has been reported that Anant Nag can join the BJP next week in the presence of senior leaders of the party. Still, there is no official confirmation about these reports, due to which Anant Nag’s future in BJP remains shrouded with uncertainty.

As stated in News9live, it was reported that BJP ministers Munirathna and Dr K Sudhakar had convinced Anant Nag to join the party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections. According to the information published in the portal, BJP is eyeing a massive vote base which can be captured due to his fan following in Karnataka. It was reported that he is unlikely to contest the assembly elections and will be one of the star campaigners for the party. Fans will surely opine that this could be one of the reasons that Anant Nag might have backed out at the last moment from joining the party.

Almost everyone knows that he has provided his services as the Union Development Minister in Jayadevappa Halappa Patel’s cabinet in 1996. Followers feel that Anant Nag, who has held a plum position in the past, felt disgruntled by the fact that he has been approached by BJP, just for campaigning purposes. He has not disclosed any reason for not being present at the BJP joining ceremony till now.

Anant Nag also manages to take some time out for acting and has essayed pivotal roles in many films to date. His last release was ‘Made in Bengaluru’, directed by Pradeep Sastry. It managed to strike a chord with audiences due to its unique concept.

