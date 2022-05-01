Veteran Actor Dharmendra Hospitalised, Son Sunny Deol Visits Him: Reports

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been hospitalised. If a report by ETimes is to be believed, the actor was admitted to the ICU of a hospital in South Mumbai four days back. However, he has now been moved out of the intensive care unit. Reportedly, the actor is currently under observation and is recovering. “Dharmendra is doing better now but he will be under observation and will probably be in the hospital for a few more days,” the source cited by ETimes said. The entertainment portal also claims that Dharmendra’s son and actor Sunny Deol also visited his father at the hospital on Sunday. However, there is no official update on the veteran actor’s health update so far.

Earlier in January this year, Dharmendra dropped a video of himself in which he was seen getting the precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccines. “Friends, humble request, please take the booster dose," he wrote. Among others, his daughter Esha Deol commented, “Love you papa."

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in the sequel to the 2007 movie Apne. For the movie, he will reunite him with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The film will also feature his grandson Karan Deol. Apart from this, Dharmendra is also a part of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, shooting for which is currently underway. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It will hit theatres in February 2023.

Earlier, Dharmendra praised his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Alia and Ranveer in an interview with The Times of India. While he called Ranveer ‘adorable’, he tagged Alia as ‘brilliant’. “Ranveer looks so natural in all his films. Bada hi pyaara ladka hai (He is such an adorable boy). Whenever we bump into each other at a function, woh aake mere paas baith jaata hai (he sits beside me). Likewise, Alia is also brilliant at her work,” Dharmendra had said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.