Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar Hospitalised After Chest Infection, Complaints of Uneasiness

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday after complaints of uneasiness due to a chest infection. The news was reported first on his Twitter handle which read "Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers. -FF."Lilavati Hospital officials added that they were not sure how long the 95-year-old actor would stay in hospital, but there was nothing to worry about."We are here at Lilavati and we come here for a routine check-up regularly. He will be here for a few days, as long as the doctors want to do tests. All kinds of tests will be conducted. There is a team of doctors here, chest physician, neurologist...," Saira Banu told PTI."The tests are being conducted under Dr Nitin Gokhale. We need your wishes so we can go home soon," she added.Ajaykumar Pandey, vice president, Lilavati Hospital, said the actor was admitted to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. "He has just come for routine check-up and there is nothing to worry about. He is keeping well. It is difficult to say how long he will stay in the hospital," he said.The veteran actor has battled respiratory problems for a long time. It was last year in August that he was rushed to the same hospital after he suffered severe dehydration. Last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. Known for films like Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam and Karma, Dilip Kumar got married to Saira -- over 20 years younger to him -- in 1966.(With inputs from PTI)