Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar to Be Discharged From Hospital Today

Legendary veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai following complaints of breathlessness, got discharged today after a successful pleural procedure. The 98-year-old actor was under treatment at the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Sunday. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion — a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs.

The actor’s family friend Faisal Farooqui took to social media to confirm the news. “With the blessings and prayers of all of you, Dilip Sahab is going to his home from the hospital. Unlimited love and affection of you guys always touch the heart of Sahab", an update on his official Twitter handle read. It was posted by Kumar’s family friend, Faisal Farooqui.

आप सभी लोगों की दुआ और प्रार्थना के साथ दिलीप साहब हॉस्पिटल से अपने घर जा रहे हैं.आप लोगों का असिमित प्यार और स्नेह, हमेशा साहब के दिल को छू जाता है - Faisal Farooqui #DilipKumar #healthupdate— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 11, 2021

Kumar was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health checkup.

Kumar made his debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, among others. He was last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998.

