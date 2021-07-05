Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar to Be Shifted Out of the ICU on Monday: Report

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar who had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a city hospital in Mumbai, will be shifted out of the ICU on Monday, according to the doctors. Cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale informed a leading daily that the veteran actor continues to be stable. “Tomorrow, we will shift him out from the ICU," ETimes quoted him as saying.

Dr Gokhale is one of the two primary doctors attending to Kumar, the other being pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar.

Earlier, the actor’s wife Saira Banu had informed that he was in the ICU, but stable.

He was admitted to suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, on Tuesday, June 29 to address age-related “medical issues". “Sahab is much better. We are still in the ICU. He is very stable and very well today. (Need) Prayers to get him out of here hale and hearty. Let us get out of the woods, we are still in the woods", Banu told informed PTI.

Kumar was admitted to the same hospital earlier last month following episodes of breathlessness. The Hindi cinema veteran was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion — a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

The screen icon’s career spans over five decades with hits like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila.

