Veteran Actor Dinyar Contractor Passes Away at 79

Veteran comedian, theatre and film actor Dinyar Contractor, best known for his roles in films like Baadshah, Baazigar, Khiladi and 36 China Town, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. He was 79 and was suffering from old-age related ailments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Smriti Irani condoled his death. "Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers," Modi tweeted.

Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. pic.twitter.com/yV8JswP1g1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

Irani wrote, "He brought bursts of laughter with him wherever he went, he lit up the screen and our lives with his wit and charm. We will miss your presence Dinyar bhai. Rest in Peace Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor, theatre legend, actor par excellence."

He brought bursts of laughter with him wherever he went, he lit up the screen and our lives with his wit & charm. We will miss your presence Dinyar bhai. Rest in Peace Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor - theatre legend, actor par excellence 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 5, 2019

Contractor was an accomplished actor, comedian and was renowned for his work in Gujarati and English theatre, TV serials and films. He acted in several Gujarati, Hindi and English stage productions as well as Hindi movies.

Though he started acting while he was still in school, he began as a professional in 1966. Initially, he was seen on television programmes with the legendary Adi Marzban when Mumbai Doordarshan launched the DD-2 channel with Aao Marvao Meri Saathe, a Gujarati programme.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in January 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more.