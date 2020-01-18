Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Veteran Actor Dipankar Dey Hospitalised with Breathing Problem

Doctors were conducting tests to determine the cause behind Dey's illness. "His current condition is not stable. He is under observation," a senior official has said.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 10:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Veteran Actor Dipankar Dey Hospitalised with Breathing Problem
Dipankar Dey

Veteran actor Dipankar Dey who worked with a number of acclaimed directors from Satyajit Ray to Srijit Mukherjee was hospitalised on Friday after he complained of breathlessness.

The 75-year-old actor was brought to the emergency ward of a hospital in Salt Lake at around 6:40 PM with severe breathing problem and was admitted to the Intensive Cardiac Care Unit, a senior official of the facility said.

"His current condition is not stable. He is under observation," he said. Doctors were conducting tests to determine the cause behind his illness, the official said.

A favourite of acclaimed directors such as Mrinal Sen, Rituparno Ghosh, Aparna Sen and Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Dey formally tied the knot with longtime live-in partner actress Dolon Roy on Thursday.

Beginning his film career with Ray's 'Seemabaddha' in 1971, Dey acted in his 'Jana Aranya' (1976), 'Ganashatru' (1990), 'Shakha Proshakha' (1990) and 'Agantuk' (1991), the last film of the ace director.

Dey bagged the National Film Awards for Best Supporting actor in 1986 for his role in Aparna Sen-directed 'Parama'.

Other notable mentions in his career are Tapan Sinha's 'Banchharamer Bagan' (1980), Buddhadeb Dasgupta's 'Tahader Katha' (1992), Rituparno Ghosh's 'Unishe April' (1994) and 'Titli' (2002) and Srijit Mukherjee's 'Hemlock Society' (2012).

Dey also acted in a number of television serials.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram