Veteran Actor Dipankar Dey Hospitalised with Breathing Problem

Veteran actor Dipankar Dey who worked with a number of acclaimed directors from Satyajit Ray to Srijit Mukherjee was hospitalised on Friday after he complained of breathlessness.

The 75-year-old actor was brought to the emergency ward of a hospital in Salt Lake at around 6:40 PM with severe breathing problem and was admitted to the Intensive Cardiac Care Unit, a senior official of the facility said.

"His current condition is not stable. He is under observation," he said. Doctors were conducting tests to determine the cause behind his illness, the official said.

A favourite of acclaimed directors such as Mrinal Sen, Rituparno Ghosh, Aparna Sen and Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Dey formally tied the knot with longtime live-in partner actress Dolon Roy on Thursday.

Beginning his film career with Ray's 'Seemabaddha' in 1971, Dey acted in his 'Jana Aranya' (1976), 'Ganashatru' (1990), 'Shakha Proshakha' (1990) and 'Agantuk' (1991), the last film of the ace director.

Dey bagged the National Film Awards for Best Supporting actor in 1986 for his role in Aparna Sen-directed 'Parama'.

Other notable mentions in his career are Tapan Sinha's 'Banchharamer Bagan' (1980), Buddhadeb Dasgupta's 'Tahader Katha' (1992), Rituparno Ghosh's 'Unishe April' (1994) and 'Titli' (2002) and Srijit Mukherjee's 'Hemlock Society' (2012).

Dey also acted in a number of television serials.

