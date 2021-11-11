Veteran Actor-director Satish Kaushik to Write Biography. He Explains Why

Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik has expressed gratitude to his fans after his film Kaagaz, which was released on an OTT platform, received a positive response from the audience. The actor is currently shooting for at least six projects across the country. Kaushik says that working with youngsters is interesting, adding that today experienced people have to impress the younger generation.

The veteran actor, who has done fantastic work in recent films, including Udta Punjab, Soorma, Chhalaang, and Scam 1992, says that he wants his roles to connect with the audience.

In an interview, Kaushik had said that more than comedy, his characters are connected with the audience. Industry veteran says that he is also receiving offers to play negative and serious roles now. The audience wants the actors to surprise them, he says, adding that one has to adjust himself/herself as per the process.

Kaushik was successful in the capacity of both — a director and actor — in the film ‘Kaagaz’. The actor said that he will also be working on a series with director Shaad Ali in which his role will surprise the audience.

The veteran, who has spent nearly 30 years in the industry, says that people ask him to write his biography. When they listen to stories of his life, struggle and films, they find them interesting.

When Kaushik entered the industry back in the 80s, it was difficult. Continuing the conversation, Satish said that at that time there was no other source of entertainment apart from films.

Today, he says, that there are many mediums, including TV, OTT, event, and digital media. He is thinking about his biography and will surely work on it. He has worked in all the fields like acting, writing, direction, production, TV, theatre, OTT, event, and radio and people believe his biography would make for a great read.

