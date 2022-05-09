Veteran Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Again Takes a Jibe at Megastar Chiranjeevi

The rift between two veteran actors of Telugu film industry, Kota Srinivasa Rao and Megastar Chiranjeevi, is not new. Kota Srinivasa Rao is known for his strong views against some of the big names of Tollywood and he does not even hesitate to criticize them publicly. Earlier, during the Movie Artists Association election a few months ago he made scathing remarks against Nagababu, veteran actor and a producer. Now, Rao has taken a jibe at Chiranjeevi in a recent interview to a YouTube channel after the Megastar announced about establishing a hospital for film workers.

Rao was asked about his views on Chiranjeevi opening a hospital in Chitrapuri colony. Kota said that no one would go to a hospital made by Chiranjeevi. According to Kota, Chiranjeevi should first focus on essential needs like food for cine workers. He questioned whether Chiranjeevi has helped any struggler by offering roles in his films.

Rao claimed that he even donated Rs 5 Lakh to the workers who were facing trouble. The veteran actor claimed that though suffering from sugar problems in old age he had gone on a hunger strike for the welfare of Telugu film workers. The Visakha Express actor said that he was taking such steps despite his old age.

He said that he will help the strugglers living in Krishnanagar area first. According to Kota, many film workers are struggling for work in the Krishnanagar area. He also said that many are destroying a significant part of their lives due to addictions while struggling in the Telugu film industry.

On the contrary, to what is claimed by Rao, Chiranjeevi has supported everyone coming to his house seeking his help. Recently, Chiranjeevi attended a programme organized by the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation on the occasion of May Day. At the event he announced that he would build a hospital for film workers in the Chitrapuri area of Hyderabad.

It remains to be seen how Chiranjeevi reacts to these allegations though the veteran actor’s fans are seeing a caste rivalry between Rao and Chiranjeevi. Many of them are saying that Kota is loyal to the Kamma community. This is the reason according to them that Kota is criticizing Chiranjeevi, who belongs to the Kapu community. Many of Chiranjeevi’s fans also claimed on social media that he had gone out of his way to help workers in Corona time.

