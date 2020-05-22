Veteran Actor Mumtaz Reacts to Death Hoax: Is it Some Kind of a Joke?

Veteran actor Mumtaz is the lastest prey to a death hoax. After the rumour of her death spread, her daughter Tanya Madhvani took to her social media to rubbish all the rumours and assured everyone that she is healthy and safe. The actor became a victim of a similar death hoax last year.

In her recent interview, she said that she is hale and hearty and is alive.

Speaking to Times of India, Mumtaz said, "I am hale and hearty. Main abhi zinda hoon. I am glad someone called to check officially (I'm still alive). I don’t know why someone is deliberately doing this. Is it some kind of a joke? Last year, it shook my family and everyone called in, worried sick. My near and dear ones were in different parts of the world and it traumatised all of them. In a way, it also troubled me a lot.

"This year, my daughters, grandkids, sons-in-law and my husband are all here with me in London. The lockdown has kept us all at home, together, and safe. Of course, I have more relatives around the world who got worried reading what made the rounds last night. Mujhe kyun maarna chahte hain log? Jab waqt aayega to main khud hi chali jaaongi (Why do people want me dead? When my time will come I will go on my own).”

Her nephew Shaad Randhawa, who lives in Mumbai had taken to social media to confirm that his aunt was alive. "Happier than before , livelier than before, healthier than before, more vibrant than before,more beautiful than before, generous and loving as ever .... Legend forever #Mumtaz," he wrote.

Check it out below:

