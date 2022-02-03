Veteran Actor Ramesh Deo Passes Away: Here’s How He First Met His Wife Seema

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passed away, on February 2, at the age of 93. His son Ajinkya said that the cause of his father’s death was cardiac arrest. Actor Ramesh Deo and his wife actress Seema Deo are known as one of the most loved couples of Marathi and Hindi film industry. They fell in love with each other on the sets of Marathi film Vardakshina, which was released in 1962.

Soon after this film the two made their relationship official and got married. The two had been married to each other for more than 50 years till Ramesh breathed his last. Interestingly, it is said that the duo worked in more Hindi films than Marathi. They were seen in lead roles and supporting roles.

The duo not only secured a place in people’s hearts because of their acting but also because of their own love story. Seema was a strong support for Ramesh till his death. Ramesh was 12 years elder to Seema. Initially when Ramesh entered the industry he played small roles but later he got a chance to play important roles in Hindi films.

Seema aka Nalini Saraf also started getting recognitions for her work in Marathi cinema around the same time. Seema is Nalini’s screen name. Ramesh and Seema have contributed a lot to the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industry. The audience will never forget the chemistry that the two shared both on screen and off screen.

They have two sons named Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay. While Ajinkya is a well-known Marathi actor, Abhinay is a film director.

