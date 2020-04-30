MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
6-MIN READ

Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar Lead in Mourning

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor's demise was confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar also shared the news on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 10:43 AM IST
Share this:

Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away in Mumbai. The 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side.

An official statement from Rishi Kapoor's family was released. It said, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

It further said, "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Amitabh Bachchan condoled the death of his co-star of many films in a tweet on Thursday morning. Akshay Kumar also tweeted calling it a "heartbreaking" news. Superstar Rajinikanth said, "Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend (sic)."



 




Vishal Dadlani, Tamannaah Bhatia, John Abraham, Vir Das, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and many others also poured in their condolences for the family on social media.




In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering. Post return to India, Kapoor's health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi. IANS had reported back then how Kapoor had clarified that he was in hospital because he was down with an infection and needed medical attention. While wife Neetu was at his side in Delhi back then, unconfirmed reports had said that his son Ranbir Kapoor along with friend, actress Ali Bhatt, has rushed to be at his father's side.








Heartbreaking!!! We lost the supremely talented Irrfan Khan sir yesterday. And now, the legendary Rishi Kapoor Saab! This is a devastating loss for Indian Cinema. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 30, 2020


Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    23,651

    +669*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,050

    +1,263*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,325

    +528*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,074

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,993,529

    +12,775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,193,886

    +36,427*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,719

    +15,625*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,638

    +8,027*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres