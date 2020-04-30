Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar Lead in Mourning

Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away in Mumbai. The 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side.

An official statement from Rishi Kapoor's family was released. It said, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

It further said, "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Amitabh Bachchan condoled the death of his co-star of many films in a tweet on Thursday morning. Akshay Kumar also tweeted calling it a "heartbreaking" news. Superstar Rajinikanth said, "Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend (sic)."





T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed !

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Unbelievable that such a warm human being-Rishi Kapoor is no more!Recall all my movies with him Ek Chadar Maili si, Naseeb etc &under my direction,Tell me oh Khuda. Such a lively interaction with him always!My heart goes out to dear Neetu, Ranbir & all his family. God be with thm — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 30, 2020







My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020



I'm at an absolute & total loss for words.Holding this phone in disbelief. Yesterday Irrfan and now .... Gutted , sad , heartbroken .I truly believed you'll come out of this .You will be missed , Sir . RIP . Om Shanti.

— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 30, 2020

Vishal Dadlani, Tamannaah Bhatia, John Abraham, Vir Das, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and many others also poured in their condolences for the family on social media.

Just can’t believe this. Woke up to the shocking news of #RishiKapoor Ji passing away. Condolences to the Kapoor family. We will miss you Rishi Ji. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 30, 2020

You will always be in our hearts sir. Your charm your warmth and your unforgettable performances will give light to us all in the darkest moments. Deepest condolences to Neetuji , Ranbir and the entire family. pic.twitter.com/QsLYZ9ee0B — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 30, 2020





The world is truly depleted with #RishiKapoor ji gone. Deepest condolences to Ranbir and Neetuji, and the whole Kapoor family.@chintskap Sir's 2nd innings was definitive of a new wave in Indian cinema. To lose both @irrfank & him in 2 days feels like a hard kick in the chest. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) April 30, 2020



This is heart breaking. #RishiKapoor 😔

— Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 30, 2020

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering. Post return to India, Kapoor's health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi. IANS had reported back then how Kapoor had clarified that he was in hospital because he was down with an infection and needed medical attention. While wife Neetu was at his side in Delhi back then, unconfirmed reports had said that his son Ranbir Kapoor along with friend, actress Ali Bhatt, has rushed to be at his father's side.

It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pAfOGhdzm0 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 30, 2020

Dear Universe, Please find a way to get us out of this adversity.A beautiful, encouraging soul, phenomenal actor is gone. You will be fondly remembered #RishiKapoor Sir 🙏🏽 — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) April 30, 2020





#RishiKapoor So many memories on set. Off set. Meeting in your outhouse. “8pm sharp” your booming voice instructing me to be there. The world will never be the same without you. Tears aren’t stopping. Love you always. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) April 30, 2020





One blow after another. Rishi ji’s passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch through...until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 30, 2020



This is devastating! Had literally grown up in front of him, like part of my family! Words can’t express my feelings right now, imagine what millions of his fans must be going through! A truely gifted natural genius! RIP chintu uncle...you will be missed!

— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) April 30, 2020

I hate this year !! Feel so gutted ... RIP #RishiKapoor sir. — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) April 30, 2020





Shocking. What a terrible time for our bollywood family. Cannot believe we just lost another one of our best. Chintu uncle u were irreplaceable & legendary, we will always miss u. My heartfelt condolences to Neetu Aunty, Ranbir, Riddhima & family. Om Shanti. RIP Chintu Uncle🙏 pic.twitter.com/v587iCGlVJ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 30, 2020





Absolutely heartbroken. This is an irreparable loss. To the film industry. To the audiences. And to all who were blessed enough to know him personally. Love you Rishi uncle. #RIP — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 30, 2020

Heartbreaking!!! We lost the supremely talented Irrfan Khan sir yesterday. And now, the legendary Rishi Kapoor Saab! This is a devastating loss for Indian Cinema. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 30, 2020



Am heart,thoughts and prayers are with Neetuji, Riddhima, Ranbir, the entire kapoor family and loved ones. India lost a bright, shining star. You will live with us forever. #RIP #RishiKapoor ji

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken. Man whose films I grew up with, whose songs performed with flamboyance n flourish, I sang thru college n regale my audience with even now in shows, has gone. Heart is heavy Feels empty Grief consumes. A personal loss RIP Rishiji. Wish u strength Ranbir. #RishiKapoor — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) April 30, 2020

Like the end of an era. The end of romance .. the end of our youth #Chintu will miss you dearly .. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 30, 2020

Before we could get over one loss, waking up to another legend gone is so heartbreaking 💔! #RIPRishiKapoorJi

Prayers and condolences to the family! 🙏🏻

Such terrible time we are living in.. — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) April 30, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more