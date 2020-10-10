Veteran Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Shifted to Intensive Care as COVID Symptoms Worsen

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been shifted to intensive care in a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 after his health condition worsened, a senior doctor at the facility said on late Friday night. The 85-year-old actor was at an “acute confusional stage” following which the neurologist advised him to be shifted to the ITU, he said.

“Mr Chatterjee has been shifted to the ITU after he has been experiencing restlessness and reached an acute confusional stage. We have shifted him to the ITU for close monitoring. He is having several co-morbidities, that’s why we need to be more careful,” the doctor told PTI. Chatterjee was hospitalised on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Reportedly, Chatterjee was unwell for the past couple of days and reportedly suffering from fever. He was shooting for a documentary titled 'Abhijan' directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. He had attended the shoot floor at Bharatlaxmi Studio on October 1. The next shooting schedule was on October 7.

It was learnt that the actor had symptchronic obstructive pulmonary disease-related problem. Last year, he had suffered a bout of pneumonia and was admitted to a hospital for a few days.

Earlier, many actors, directors and producers like Ranjit Mallick, his daughter and actress Koel Mallick, wife Dipa Mallick, producer Nispal Singh and director Raj Chakraborty had tested coronavirus positive but have since recovered.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)