Veteran Actor Sowcar Janaki, Who has Acted in 400 Films, Conferred With Padma Shri Award

Legendary south actor Sowcar Janaki has been conferred with Padma Shri Award 2022 for her contribution to Indian cinema in the last seven decades. Janaki has appeared in more than 450 films across Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada industries besides live stage performance in about 3000 shows.

In 1950, Sowcar Janaki made her silver screen debut with L. V. Prasad directorial Shavukaru opposite actor-politician NTR. This film was immensely loved by the cine fans and Janaki’s acting got notable recognition.

Shavukaru was backed by Nagireddy & Chakrapani under the banner of Vijaya Productions, while the music was composed by Ghantasala. This film was a Tamil remake of Enga Veetu Penn.

Then in 1952, Janaki was seen as the female lead in the Tamil film Valayapati. After this, she acted in Mahakavi Kalidas, Rangarattinam, Devi, and Hey Ram.

In 2020, Sowcar was seen in her 400th movie, Biskoth, helmed and bankrolled by R. Kannan. The film had actors like Santhanam and Tara Alisha in the lead.

The central government gives the Padma awards for outstanding contributions to arts, education, industry, literature, science, sports, social service and public life.

This year, four people have been conferred with Padma Vibhushan, 17 with Padma Bhushan and 107 with Padma Shri awards.

