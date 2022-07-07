Veteran Actor Vijayakumar's Daughters Are Sister Goals; Check These Pics

Veteran actor Vijayakumar made his debut as a child actor. His first movie was Sri Valli in 1961. This was his first step and by late 1974 he was offered lead roles. He is one of those actors who worked in Tamil, Malayalam, and the television industry as well. Like any other actor, his journey in the industry was full of struggle.

But his family always stood there with him, supporting and trusting him. The actor has five daughters and a son. From the family of Vijayakumar, Arun Vijay, Vanitha Vijay, Pritha Vijay, and Sri Vijay came into the industry. While one of the daughters, Anitha Vijaykumar, is a doctor, Kavitha Vijaykumara is a fashion designer.

They all give major family goals to all. Anitha Vijayakumar is active on social media. She shares heaps of images with her family. The most common image on her account is with his dad, Vijayakumar. In one of her recent images of a family vacay. Anitha is enjoying herself with her mom and dad. She captions the image “Quality time with loved ones.”

Her family, including actor Vijayakumar, is in simple attire around the beach. Anitha especially poses with the veteran and enjoys his company. Have a look at her post.

In another picture, she is accompanied by her family. Her sisters are also part of the event. They are wearing vibrant and colourful dresses. The love between the sisters is palpable. Without twinning, Vijaya’s daughters are giving major goals. Have a look at the image.

On Father’s day, she made a special video dedicated to her dad. She wrote, “My father did not tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it. He gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person. YES, he believed in me and I hope I am living up to his expectations. APPA to the world you are a dad. To our family, you are the world. Love you may god bless you with health and peace.”

