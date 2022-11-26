Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale Passes Away in Pune

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away at a hospital in Pune on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the hospital where he was being treated said that the actor’s health has deteriorated.

“Vikram Gokhale has died in Pune hospital where he was undergoing treatment," news agency PTI reported quoting the actor’s family.

This comes just a day after the doctors revealed that the acclaimed actor was showing slow but steady improvement. Gokhale has been undergoing treatment in Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital following health complications.

Gokhale is the son of Marathi theatre and film actor Chandrakant Gokhale. He has starred in several Hindi and Marathi industries. The actor made his acting debut at 26 with the 1971 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana. Besides starring in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, he was also seen in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dil Se, De Dana Dan, and Mission Mangal. In Marathi, he was seen in Natsamrat, and Dusari Goshta and also directed a film named Aaghaat.

He also appeared in a few television shows such as Singhasan, Jeevan Saathi, Virrudh, and Sanjivani. He did not shy away from digital medium as well. The actor was seen in the 2020 OTT release Avrodh: The Siege Within. The actor was honoured with the National Award for Best Actor in 2010. He won the award for the Marathi film Anumati. He was seen earlier this year in Nikamma. The film starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty in the lead, and it was released in June. The film did not perform well — critically and box office-wise.

