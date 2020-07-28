Veteran Actress Kumkum Passes Away at 86

Yesteryears' actress Kumkum passed away on Tuesday. She was 86. She acted in more than 100 films and hailed from Hussainabad in Sheikhpura district, Bihar. Kumkum, whose real name was Zaibunnissa, died at around 11.30 am at her Bandra residence due to age-related issues, her sister-in-law Shenaz told PTI. Her last rites took place at Mazgaon cemetery.

Mourning the loss, Naved Jafri took to Twitter to share some pictures of the actress along with a heartfelt note. He wrote: "We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty (sic)."

Johnny Walker's son Nasirr Khan too remembered the actress with a post on Instagram.

"Yesteryear's film actress KUMKUM aunty, passed away, she was 86. she did so many films; songs & dances where picturized on her. did so many movies opposite dad #johnnywalker 2 most famous 1's being #pyaasa & #cid. she was the female in the immortal "ye hai bombay mer jaan" song with him. may Allah grant her Jannah. deepest condolences to the family. another gem gone...

#ripkumkum Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Lillahi Raji'oun (sic)," he wrote on Instagram.

Her notable films are Mother India, Kohinoor, Ujala, Ek Sapera Ek Lootera, Naya Daur, Raja Aur Runk, Geet, Aankhen, Lalkar etc She was also the leading lady of first Bhojpuri film Ganga Maiya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo.