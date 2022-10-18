Veteran Actress Mumtaz Recalls 'Completely Unexpected' Fan Encounter in London

Ace Bollywood actors and actresses usually enjoy unbridled attention from fans if they are spotted off-screen. While all experiences cannot be termed the same way–a recent interaction between veteran yesteryear actress Mumtaz and a fan could only be termed heartwarming, to say the least. In an interview with ETimes, the 75-year-old actress revealed that she was in an apparel shop in London when an Indian-origin couple spotted her and then proceeded to approach her. She mentioned that they were super excited to see her.

Afterwards, the wife had an unusual request for Mumtaz. She asked the veteran actress if she could oblige her husband with a hug as he is her biggest fan and that it would make his “life’s biggest wish come true.” The actress–who had initially thought that the couple would request a selfie– found the request “highly unusual.” In the interview, Mumtaz mentioned that the request was “completely unexpected”, as well.

However, the Aap Ki Kasam actress clarified that she finds fan interaction to be “very important.” She mentioned that “fans are the ones who have made me who I am.” She revealed that she was humbled by the fact that so many people remember her–almost 50 years after she quit the Hindi film industry. She applauded her enduring relationship with her fans and revealed: “They approach me wherever I go. They tell me I still look beautiful. It is very motivating.”

On being asked if she would write a memoir or an autobiography chronicling her life, Mumtaz said that she’s been approached several times to write a memoir or an autobiography on her life and that she has a story to tell. However, she revealed that the problem is that she cannot be “dishonest” and also “cannot tell the truth” without hurting certain people in her life. Additionally, on being asked if she would return to acting, the veteran actress mentioned that she didn’t intend on doing insubstantial roles and that she would only consider a project if it means something to her.

