Veteran Actress Mumtaz Turns Hairstylist For Anju Mahendroo; Fan Says ‘Two Beautiful Women In One Frame’

After setting the screens on fire during their era in the film industry, the veteran actresses Mumtaz and Anju Mahendroo aspire to set the internet on fire, as the latter dropped a picture on her Instagram account with their meet-up. In the picture, Mumtaz can be seen playing with Anju’s hair and giving her a new hairstyle. Both the golden era diva posed elegantly for the photo, which clearly hints towards the special bonding of the two.

For those who don’t know, Mumtaz and Anju Mahendroo have shared the screen space in the 1969’s Rajesh Khanna-starrer movie Bandhan, and share a special friendship. While sharing the beautiful picture, Anju wrote in the caption, “My new Hairstylist," and ended it with a handful of heart emoticon. Needless to say, fans and followers flooded the comment section with love and praise. Many celebrities also appreciated the actresses for their energy. Television actress Aditi Dev Sharma wrote, “Waoo look at your hair,"she ended her comment with a heart-eye emoticon. The multitalented actress Achint Kaur dropped a handful of heart emoticons.

One person wrote, “What a stunning picture of both of you!!" Another commented, “Admire you both…God bless." “Looking so fresh and very energetic,"commented another fan. A third user wrote, “A lifetime of shared memories, moments and musings". A fourth person commented, “O my god. Two most beautiful women in one frame."

There were many who praised them for their acting skills and wrote,"Mam you are looking lovely and two of my favourite stars of ‘Bandhan’ in one frame. The best pic of all." Several international fans also took to the comment section and wrote, “I love you so much from Egypt" and the fan ended the comment with a handful of heart emoticon. Not just this, but there were several fans who flooded the comments section with fire and heart-eye emoticons.

