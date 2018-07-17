English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Veteran Actress Rita Bhaduri Passes Away at 62
With a career spanning over five decades, Rita played important supporting parts in movies like "Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa", "Kya Kehna", "Dil Vil Pyar Vyar" and "Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon".
Veteran actress Rita Bhaduri, who worked extensively in films and television shows, including the ongoing "Nimki Mukhiya", died here on Tuesday. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Veteran actress Rita Bhaduri, 62, passed away on Tuesday morning. The popular actress was last seen on the small screen essaying the role of Imarti Devi in Star Bharat's popular TV show Nimki Mukhiya.
Actor Shishir Sharma, who was recently seen in Raazi, took to his official Facebook account to share the news of her demise.
Referring to Bhaduri as 'Ma', he remembered the actress as a 'wonderful human being' in his post.
"We deeply regret to inform you that Reeta Bhaduri has departed for her journey beyond. The funeral rites will be held on 17th July, Tuesday 12 noon at the Cremation Ground, Parsi Wada Road, Parshiwada, Chakala, Andheri East. Extremely sad.. lost a wonderful human being .. a mother to many of us.. will miss u Ma..." the Facebook post read.
With a career spanning over five decades, Rita played important supporting parts in movies like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kya Kehna, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon. She also featured in Gujarati movies.
Also see | Celebs in News: Legendary Actress Rita Bhaduri Passes Away at 62
On the TV front, her credits include popular shows like Hasratein, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi, Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Amanat, Ek Mahal Ho Sapnon Ka and Kumkum. She was particularly popular for playing roles of a mother or grandmother.
In Nimki Mukhiya, she was seen as a Imarti Devi, the grandmother of the house.
(With inputs from IANS)
Also Watch
Actor Shishir Sharma, who was recently seen in Raazi, took to his official Facebook account to share the news of her demise.
Referring to Bhaduri as 'Ma', he remembered the actress as a 'wonderful human being' in his post.
"We deeply regret to inform you that Reeta Bhaduri has departed for her journey beyond. The funeral rites will be held on 17th July, Tuesday 12 noon at the Cremation Ground, Parsi Wada Road, Parshiwada, Chakala, Andheri East. Extremely sad.. lost a wonderful human being .. a mother to many of us.. will miss u Ma..." the Facebook post read.
With a career spanning over five decades, Rita played important supporting parts in movies like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kya Kehna, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon. She also featured in Gujarati movies.
Also see | Celebs in News: Legendary Actress Rita Bhaduri Passes Away at 62
On the TV front, her credits include popular shows like Hasratein, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi, Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Amanat, Ek Mahal Ho Sapnon Ka and Kumkum. She was particularly popular for playing roles of a mother or grandmother.
In Nimki Mukhiya, she was seen as a Imarti Devi, the grandmother of the house.
(With inputs from IANS)
Also Watch
-
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jahnvi Kapoor Looks Perfect Channeling Her Inner Punjabi Kudi While Promoting Dhadak
- Brahmastra: 'One and Only' Nagarjuna Finally Joins Alia & Ranbir on Sets; KJo Shares Beautiful Pics
- PT Usha | Flying Hima Gave Fitting Reply to Those Who Asked Me if Indians Can Run
- I'm 'Not Like Others' Says Ronaldo at Juventus Unveiling
- Britney Spears Suffers a Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Piece of Me Concert