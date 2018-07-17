Veteran Actress Rita Bhaduri Passes Away at 62

Veteran actress Rita Bhaduri, 62, passed away on Tuesday morning. The popular actress was last seen on the small screen essaying the role of Imarti Devi in Star Bharat's popular TV show Nimki Mukhiya.Actor Shishir Sharma, who was recently seen in Raazi, took to his official Facebook account to share the news of her demise.Referring to Bhaduri as 'Ma', he remembered the actress as a 'wonderful human being' in his post."We deeply regret to inform you that Reeta Bhaduri has departed for her journey beyond. The funeral rites will be held on 17th July, Tuesday 12 noon at the Cremation Ground, Parsi Wada Road, Parshiwada, Chakala, Andheri East. Extremely sad.. lost a wonderful human being .. a mother to many of us.. will miss u Ma..." the Facebook post read.With a career spanning over five decades, Rita played important supporting parts in movies like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kya Kehna, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon. She also featured in Gujarati movies.On the TV front, her credits include popular shows like Hasratein, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi, Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Amanat, Ek Mahal Ho Sapnon Ka and Kumkum. She was particularly popular for playing roles of a mother or grandmother.In Nimki Mukhiya, she was seen as a Imarti Devi, the grandmother of the house.(With inputs from IANS)