Veteran Actress Shashikala Saigal Passes Away

Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal, 88, has passed away on Sunday. The late actress began working at an early age to support her parents. The family of the late actress is yet to issue a statement regarding her demise, reported a website.

Shashikala worked in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and Teen Batti Char Raasta (1953) and also was part of TV shows like Sonpari and Jeena Isi ka Naam hai as per the news website.

After having made it big in the industry by the end of the 1950s, the actress earned Filmfare awards for best supporting actress for Bollywood movies Aarti and Gumrah. She was then honoured with the fourth highest civilian award in the country, the Padma Shri in the year 2007 as per a website.

In the recent years, Shashikala has performed in movies like Pardesi Babu, Baadshah, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Chori Chori.