Veteran Actress Sripradha Passes Away Due to Covid-19 Complications

Veteran actress Sripadha, who worked in many Hindi and Bhopuri films passed away on Wednesday due to Covid-19 complications. Cine And TV Artistes’ Association General Secretary Amit Behl confirmed the news of her passing.

Talking to Times of India, Behl said, “The second wave of covid has taken too many precious lives. What has already been written in the media about the people who have passed away don’t need to reiterate but yes Sripada was a senior member of our fraternity."

Talking about her work, he said, “She has done incredible work down South and as well as in Hindi cinema. It is very unfortunate that we have lost a very senior actress. We pray that her soul rests in peace. We also pray that the second wave of the pandemic doesn’t snatch too many precious lives especially from our trade."

Ravi Kishan, who worked with her in the hit Bhojpuri film Hum Toh Ho Gayi Ni Tohar also remembered the actress. “She was my co-artist. She had a great nature, very humble and decent. May God give her family the courage to bear her loss every day,” he told the publication.

Sripadha, also known as Shree Prada, worked in films like Sholay Aur Toofan, Aag Aur Chingari, Meri Lalkaar, Shaitani Ilaaka among others.

