Veteran Actress Surekha Sikri Discharged from Hospital

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri, who had recently suffered a brain stroke, was discharged from the hospital on September 22. According to a report published in E Times, the actress was in a delicate condition when she was brought to the hospital. What worried the medical team even more was the fact that the same health problem had come back to her.

She had first suffered a brain stroke in the year 2018. It is after this stroke when she was hit by paralysis.

Best known for her role as Daadi in the film Badhai Ho, Surekha also had a financial crisis while she was in the hospital. However, her well-wishers and members from the industry helped her during the tough time.

Meanwhile, Dr Ashutosh Shetty, the neurologist who was treating her, told the news portal, "Surekhaji has improved from the time she suffered the stroke. She recognises people. She is even walking with support. Of course, she will need time before she can resume working and needs physiotherapy now.”

Her Badhaai Ho co-star Ayushmann Khurrana had also wished her a speedy recovery. The versatile actor had shared a still from the film in his Instagram stories. He captioned the picture as, “Wish you a speedy recovery ma’am. Always with you.”

The veteran actress was last seen in Netflix’s Ghost Story. She starred in the segment that was directed by Zoya Akhtar. Her most recent Bollywood film was Badhaai Ho. The 2018 film starred Ayushmann, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Sheeba Chaddha in poignant roles. The comedy drama film has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

Sikri also won the National Film Award for the best supporting actress for the said movie. She had received the award on a wheelchair and had also got a standing ovation by the audience present there.

Her other renowned works include Tamas, Mammo, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro and Zubeidaa among others.