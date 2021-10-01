Veteran Actress Waheeda Rehman Shares Why She Called Dev Anand a 'Decent Flirt'

A few years back in an interview with Rajeev Masand, veteran actress Waheeda Rehman had called late actor Dev Anand, ‘a decent flirt.’ Now, during a recent conversation with actor/writer Twinkle Khanna, Waheeda blushed as she recalled memories of the late actor. In the interview, Twinkle had posed questions about her early days in the film industry and how Anand developed a fondness for her.

Waheeda shared that she was a huge fan of Anand, and her first movie was with him. Twinkle remembered how she got ‘fascinated’ with the movie Guide and went on to ask Waheeda if Anand was as flamboyant in real life as he appears on the screen. Waheeda mimicked Anand and recalled that when they had first met, he asked her, “Waheeda, kaisi ho? (How are you Waheeda) Come on, let's do this, Come on, come on.” Waheeda further revealed that when she was first introduced to the legendary actor, she said “Namaste Dev Saab” but Anand brushed it away. He then instructed her to address him as simply Dev.

In the interview which was aired on the Tweak India YouTube channel, Twinkle did not miss a chance to ask Waheeda the reason behind calling Anand a ‘decent flirt’ during an interview with former journalist Rajeev Masand. On hearing the question, Waheeda blushed. Twinkle went on to scratch more details and asked, “How did he flirt, did he say you're beautiful?”

Waheeda said that Anand did not say such things and then shared one of the incidents which made her call him a ‘decent flirt.’ The veteran actress recalled that when they were discussing Guide, Chetan Anand, the Hindi director, and Tad Danielewski, the English director both were present in the conversation. She revealed that both of them didn't want her as the leading lady and had rejected her. Waheeda said that they probably didn't like my face and English. But, she continued, “Dev said, ‘I don’t care, my Rosie is only Waheeda'.”

Guide was released in 1965 and also had an edited-down American version. The movie was also selected as India's official entry at the Oscars.

