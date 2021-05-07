Veteran Bengali Actress Sandhya Roy Hospitalized Following Difficulty in Breathing

Veteran Bengali actress Sandhya Ray, 80, has been admitted to the R. N Tagore Hospital in Kolkata following difficulties in breathing, informed sources. As reported by a leading Bengali daily, the actress currently has a fever and congestion in her chest due to a cold and has been admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital. She has been tested for Covid-19 and the reports are awaited, reported Ei Samay.

However, the report stated that the actress is stable, and the doctors have started their treatment based on these conditions. On receiving the Covid test results, they will decide the further course of treatment.

The octogenarian actress stepped into showbiz at the mere age of 16 with the film Antariksha. Since then she has gone on to give several hits in the Bengali film industry and Bollywood like Ganga, Bhrantibilas, Pooja Ke Phool, Asli-Naqli, Antaral, Jaane-Anjaane, Ashani Sanket, Debipaksha, Choto Bou and many more.

In 2014, the actress stepped into politics and contested a seat in the Lok Sabha elections for the All India Trinamul Congress. She won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Medinipur constituency and became a member of the Parliament of India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here