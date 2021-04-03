Veteran Bollywood Actor-Director Tariq Shah Passes Away

Veteran actor-director Tariq Shah has passed away in Mumbai on Saturday, April 3. Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani shared the news on Twitter, “Sad News. Actor-director Tariq Shah of serial ‘Kadwa Sach’ and film ‘Janam Kundali’ fame expired today morning at a private hospital in Mumbai." Tariq Shah is the husband of actress Shoma Anand. The couple has a daughter Sarah.

Tariq was known for his films like Bahaar Aane Tak, Mumbai Central, Ehsaas, Gumnaam Hai Koi. He had directed Janam Kundli, Bahaar Aane Tak and produced as well as directed Kadwa Sach.

Sources say he was suffering from kidney ailments for the past two years. He had been on dialysis. The veteran actor’s last rites will take place at Mumbai’s Yari Road in the evening.