Veteran Bollywood Director Esmayeel Shroff Dies Aged 65

Veteran Bollywood director Esmayeel Shroff died on Wednesday night, following a brief illness. He was 65 years old. The director breathed his last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. The noted director was hospitalised a month ago after he suffered a heart attack.

Esmayeel Shroff had many super hit films, including Ahista Ahista, Bulandi, Thodi Si Bewafai, and Suriya, to name a few, to his credit.

In an interaction with ETimes, lyricist Samir shared that Esmayeel was suffering from various health problems for years while filmmaker Sunil Darshan expressed his sadness about his demise. Actress Padmini Kolhapure, who worked with the late director in Thodisi Bewafai and Ahista Ahista, also mourned his death. Reminiscing about working with Esmayeel, Padmini said, “Ahista Ahista is very close to my heart. He seemed strict in his behaviour but his face was smiling. He was very confident about what he wanted and he used to make it happen. We got on very well as actors and directors. He was a very sensitive director. This is a huge loss. He has left his mark in the industry.”

Esmayeel Shroff was a resident of Andhra Pradesh. After graduating in sound engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, Esmayeel’s interest in cinema took him to Mumbai where he initially stepped into the film industry as an assistant director.

Soon after entering Bollywood, Esmayeel gave his first directorial, Agar, and attained popularity with Thodi Si Bewafai. The film, starring Rajesh Khanna, Shabana Azmi, and Padmini Kolhapure, was a huge hit in the 1980s. It was written by his brother, Moin-ud-din. Esmayeel was also the only filmmaker who had done four films with the late veteran actor Raaj Kumar.

Esmayeel’s last film was Thoda Tum Badlo Thoda Hum, which was released in 2004.

