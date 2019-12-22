Veteran Cinematographer Ramchandra Babu Passes Away at 72

Ace cinematographer Ramachandra Babu passed away at a state-run hospital on Saturday, according to film industry sources. He was 72.

In a career spanning close to four decades, he cranked the camera for over 130 films -- mostly in Malayalam, although he worked in other South Indian languages, too.

A product of FTII Pune, Babu worked with legendary Malayalam filmmakers such as John Abraham, IV Sasi, Bharathan, Maniratnam, and Sasikumar to name a few.

He has won four Kerala State Film Awards. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while condoling the death of the master craftsman, recalled Babu as a legend of his own by reigning supreme during a long period in his career.

The cinematographer last worked in the film Professor Dinkan, which he directed, to be released on February 7, 2020. The film is about a magician whose magic trick goes wrong and affect many lives. It is a #D Malayalam fantasy-comedy.

Some of his other notable works include Nirmalyam (1973), Swapnadanam (1976), Chamaram (1980), Adaminte Vaariyellu (1983), Yavanika (1982) among others.

