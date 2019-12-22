Take the pledge to vote

Veteran Cinematographer Ramchandra Babu Passes Away at 72

Ace cinematographer Ramchandra Babu, who is known for his work in Malayalam films like Nirmalyam, Swapnadanam, Chamaram among others passed away on Saturday.

IANS

December 22, 2019
Veteran Cinematographer Ramchandra Babu Passes Away at 72
Ace cinematographer Ramachandra Babu passed away at a state-run hospital on Saturday, according to film industry sources. He was 72.

In a career spanning close to four decades, he cranked the camera for over 130 films -- mostly in Malayalam, although he worked in other South Indian languages, too.

A product of FTII Pune, Babu worked with legendary Malayalam filmmakers such as John Abraham, IV Sasi, Bharathan, Maniratnam, and Sasikumar to name a few.

He has won four Kerala State Film Awards. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while condoling the death of the master craftsman, recalled Babu as a legend of his own by reigning supreme during a long period in his career.

The cinematographer last worked in the film Professor Dinkan, which he directed, to be released on February 7, 2020. The film is about a magician whose magic trick goes wrong and affect many lives. It is a #D Malayalam fantasy-comedy.

Some of his other notable works include Nirmalyam (1973), Swapnadanam (1976), Chamaram (1980), Adaminte Vaariyellu (1983), Yavanika (1982) among others.

