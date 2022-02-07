Veteran Dashavtari Artist Sudhir Kalingan Dies Aged 49

Sudhir Kalingan, the veteran Dashavtari artist, also known as the pride of Konkan, died on February 7 due to Alpasha disease. He was 49. Artists and aficionados of the Dashavatar area have expressed condolences to the family. Many visited his residence to pay their tributes before the last rites. Sudhir Kalingan has been instrumental in bringing Dashavatar art across the ocean.

Sudhir Kalingan breathed his last in the early hours of the Monday around 3:00 am. The artist was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Goa. Sudhir’s death plunged the Nerur and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra into mourning.

He was known as the Lok Raja of Dashavatara and the pride of Konkan. His departure is a great loss to the Dashavatar area.

To preserve the folk art of Dashavatar Konkan, Sudhir Kalingan constantly guided the budding artists. He came on the stage for the first time in the role of Balvanraj in the play Vanraj. He is known for playing roles in Chiliyabal, Rohidas, etc.

His father started an independent Kaleshwar Dashavtar Natya Company in 1983. After his father passed away, Sudhir was the owner of Kaleshwar Dashavtari Natya Mandal. He was the son of late Dashavatari veteran artist Babi Kalingan.

By presenting the traditional Dashavatari art with modernity, the artist created a separate fan base for himself. He played many roles as Dashavatari Raja in his work life.

