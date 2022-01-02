Veteran Filmmaker Rahul Rawail Tests Positive for Covid-19

Veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, known for directing movies like Betaab and Arjun, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. There were reports that the 70-year-old director contracted the virus last week and was recovering.

When contacted by PTI, Rawail confirmed the same. The Arjun Pandit director is one of the latest Bollywood personalities who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 including actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani.

Nora’s spokesperson issued a statement which said, “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations."

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor, too, have tested positive for Covid-19. However, Arjun’s girlfriend, actress and celebrity judge Malaika Arora’s report has come out negative, her team confirmed to us. Arjun and Malaika were recently spotted together on a romantic dinner date in Mumbai a couple of days.

Last month, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu launched Rawail’s new book “Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work", a tribute to his mentor and late filmmaker Raj Kapoor, in New Delhi. On Saturday, Mumbai reported 6,347 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload in the city to 7,91,457. According to civic officials, Saturday’s count was the highest since the 5,888 cases witnessed on April 24 this year during the second wave.

(With PTI inputs)

