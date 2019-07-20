English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Veteran Hong Kong Actor Simon Lam Stabbed at Event in China; Suspect Detained
Beijing: Veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam has been stabbed while attending an event in southern China.
Police say his injuries are not life-threatening and a suspect has been detained. The motive is unclear.
His manager Lester Mo says Yam was stabbed in the stomach on Saturday and also had a cut on his right hand. The 64-year-old actor is undergoing what Mo called a minor operation at a hospital in Zhongshan city.
Yam has appeared in more than 125 movies and 40 television series.
He played the villain Chen Lo in the 2003 Hollywood film Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life. He is also known by his Chinese name Yam Tat-wah.
