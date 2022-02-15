Veteran Kannada Actor Bhargavi Narayan Dies at 84; Fans Say 'It's Sad Day for Sandalwood'

Noted Kannada actress and author Bhargavi Narayan passed away at the age of 84 after battling an age-related illness. Narayan’s granddaughter, Samyukta Hornad, confirmed the actress’ date on Instagram. Sharing a throwback monochrome picture of Narayan, Samyukta wrote, “My grandma, Bhargavi Narayan, Ajji Bhajji to all, passed away at around 7.30 pm this evening, 14/2/2022. The body will be kept at our family home - Greenroom, 276/C, 37th A Cross, 8th Block Jayanagar, till 11 AM tomorrow, 15th Feb." (sic)

As soon as the news broke about Narayan’s demise, netizens flooded the social media with condolence messages by calling it “an extremely sad day" for the Kannada film industry.

Actress Parul Yadav also took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Narayan. She shared a throwback picture with the late actress and wrote, “It was my privilege to work with Bhargavi Narayan Avare. Such a kind, generous and gracious lady, a trailblazer who remained unaffected by all that she had achieved. I will always remember her fondly." Kannada actors Rakshit Shetty and Dhananjaya also offered condolences.

It was my privilege to work with Bhargavi Narayan Avare. Such a kind, generous and gracious lady, a trailblazer who remained unaffected by all that she had achieved. I will always remember her fondly. ❤ pic.twitter.com/jYrEwS5VcJ— Parul Yadav (@TheParulYadav) February 14, 2022

No way it's really sad for sandalwood…Appu sir jothe English kaliyoke hogidare,My ajji bhajji has passed on illa enthanu illa.😭😭— Kiran B (@KiranB42677764) February 14, 2022

A wonderful human. Beautiful and always encouraging every artist to shine. Will miss her. But she will remain in our hearts . My heartfelt prayers .— veenamurthyvijay (@veenamurthyvija) February 15, 2022

So sorry for your loss. We are going to miss her. Bengaluru and Karnataka will miss her.— Srinivas Alavilli (@srinualavilli) February 14, 2022

Born on February 4, 1938, Bhargavi Narayan had acted in many acclaimed films including ‘Two Dreams’, ‘Pallavi Anupallavi’ and ‘Baa Nalle’. She also acted in several dramas including Mukta Serial. She had authored the book ‘Naa Naa Namma’. She also worked with late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar in ‘Prince’.

She worked as a member of the Kannada Drama Academy. Before embarking on her career in the art department, Bhargavi worked as a manager at ESI Corporation, Bangalore. She had also written a book in Kannada called ‘Na Kanda Nammavara’.

She was the recipient of Karnataka State Film Awards - Best Supporting Actress (1974-75), Karnataka State Dramatics Academy Awards (1998) Mangalore Prestigious Message Award, Alvas Nadisiri Award (2005) Karnataka State Drama Competition - Best Actress (twice), Karnataka State Children’s Drama Competition 1974-75).

She was married to Belavadi Nanjundaiah Narayanan, fondly called Makeup Nani. She is survived by her children Sudha Belawadi and Prakash Belawadi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.