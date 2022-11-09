Veteran Kannada Actor Lohithaswa TS Dies Aged 80, CM Basavaraj Bommai Expresses Grief

Veteran Kannada actor Lohithaswa T S died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday, after a prolonged illness. The 80-year-old actor died around 2:40 pm after being hospitalised for over a month. Speaking to PTI, his actor son Sharath Lohitashwa said that he had recently suffered a heart attack and developed brain-related issues.

“Though his other vitals like breathing and BP had improved subsequently, it again started to deteriorate and he breathed his last this afternoon,” he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai extended his condolences over Lohithaswa’s demise. CM Bommai, in a tweet, wrote, “(He) has a permanent place in the hearts of Kannadigas for his voice and mature acting. I pray for his soul. I pray that God gives strength to his family to bear this grief.”

ತಮ್ಮ ಕಂಚಿನ ಕಂಠ ಹಾಗೂ ಪ್ರಬುದ್ಧ ನಟನೆಯಿಂದ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಜನಮಾನಸದಲ್ಲಿ ಶಾಶ್ವತವಾಗಿ ಸ್ಥಾನ ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಟ ಶ್ರೀ ಲೋಹಿತಾಶ್ವ ಅವರು ನಿಧನರಾದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿದು ದುಃಖವಾಯಿತು. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿ ಕೋರುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಗೆ ಈ ದುಃಖವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಭಗವಂತ ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿಃ pic.twitter.com/AMjDaiYBl8 — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) November 8, 2022

Speaking to reporters, Sharath shared that the veteran actor’s mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Kumaraswamy Layout in the city until Wednesday morning for his fans and well-wishers to pay their last respects.

He also mentioned that the mortal remains of the actor will be later shifted to his native village Thondagere in the Tumakuru district, where his last rites will be performed by the evening.

During the long career spanning several decades, Lohithaswa shared the screen space with several veteran actors like Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Shankar Nag and Ambaressh among others. The actor has been part of around 500 films and also has played daily soaps to his credit. Apart from being an actor, he was also a retired English professor and playwright.

Some of his noteworthy works in the entertainment industry include Avatara Purusha, Banda Mukta, CBI, Shiva, Hello Daddy and Deva Nee Bareda Kadambari to name just a few films. Television serials include Antim Raja, Malgudi Days, and Natyarani Shantala among others.

