Veteran Kannada film director SK Bhagavan passed away on Monday morning at the age of 89 after suffering from age-related diseases. The filmmaker was reportedly admitted to the Jayadeva Hospital where he breathed his last. Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj S. Bommai took to Twitter to confirm the news and also pay tributes.

He wrote in Kannada, “Renowned director of Kannada film industry Shri S. K. I was very saddened to hear the news of Bhagavan’s death. I pray for his soul. I pray that God gives strength to his family to bear this pain" and continued, “Dorai-Bhagavan duo has given many tasteful films to Kannada cinema. Dr. Along with his friend Dorai Raj, he directed 55 films including ‘Kasthuri Niwas’, ‘Eradu Soyam’, ‘Bayalu Dari’, ‘Giri Kanye’, ‘Hosa Lekuk’ starring Rajkumar. Om Shantih"

ದೊರೈ-ಭಗವಾನ್ ಜೋಡಿಯು ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ಅನೇಕ ಸದಭಿರುಚಿಯ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳನ್ನು ನೀಡಿದೆ. ಡಾ. ರಾಜ್‌ ಕುಮಾರ್ ನಟನೆಯ ‘ಕಸ್ತೂರಿ ನಿವಾಸ’, ‘ಎರಡು ಕನಸು’, ‘ಬಯಲು ದಾರಿ’, ‘ಗಿರಿ ಕನ್ಯೆ’, ‘ಹೊಸ ಬೆಳಕು’ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ 55 ಚಿತ್ರಗಳನ್ನು ಸ್ನೇಹಿತ ದೊರೈ ರಾಜ್‌ ಜೊತೆ ಸೇರಿ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿಃ2/2— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) February 20, 2023

SK Bhagavan co-directed 55 films with his friend Dorai Raj, including the blockbuster hits ‘Kasturi Niwas’, ‘Eradu Soyam’, ‘Bayalu Dari’, ‘Giri Kanye’, ‘Chandanada Gombe’, ‘Operation Diamond Rocket’, ‘Hosa Goreka’, starring Rajkumar. The duo was popularly known as Dorai–Bhagavan. Dorai passed away in 2000, following which Bhagavan had taken a break from the direction for a long time only to make his comeback with the 2019 film Aduva Gombe. It was his 50th film. Bhagavan had a close relationship with Dr Raj’s family as well.

The filmmaker entered the industry in 1956 as an assistant to veteran director Kanagal Prabhakara Shastri and became an assistant director with the film ‘Sandhyaraaga’.

May his soul rest in peace

