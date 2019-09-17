Veteran Malayalam Actor Sathar Passes Away at 67
Image of Sathar, courtesy of Instagram
In a huge loss to the Malayalam cinema, veteran actor Sathar passed away on Tuesday, September 17, morning at a hospital in Aluva, Kochi, Kerala. The 67-year-old actor was unwell and undergoing treatment for liver-related disease.
Sathar was active in the 1970s and 80s and has acted in about 144 films in the span, essaying the characters of both a hero and a villain in these films. Not just an actor, Sathar also tried his hands at production. He stayed a part of the film industry for more than 45 years.
While Sathar made his debut with the film Bharyaye Avashyamundu Samarppanam, directed by M Krishnan Nair in 1975, he became a lead hero with A Vincent’s Anavaranam, directed in 1977. On the work front, he was last seen in the film Onnum Onnum Moonu, a film directed by Abhilash, Bijoy Joseph and VS Sreekanth in 2015.
The noted films throughout his lifetime include 22 Female Kottayam, Manglish, Ajnjana Theerangal, Neelathamara, Ee Nadu, Beena and so on. He has also acted in Telugu as well as Tamil films like Mayil and Soundaryame Varuga Varuga. He will be next seen in the yet-to-be-released film Avarum Ivarum.
The veteran actor will be laid to rest at 4 pm on Tuesday at the Padinjare Juma Masjid in Kodungalloor.
