Veteran Malayalam Actress Kozhikode Sarada Passes Away

Veteran Malayalam actress Kozhikode Sarada passed away at Kozhikode on Tuesday, film industry sources said. She was ailing for a while and she breathed her last at the very same hospital where she worked as a nursing assistant. Reports state she was admitted there on Monday morning and breathed her last on Tuesday at 9:30 am. She was 84 at the time of her demise.

A popular face in Malayalam cinema, she started her acting career on the stage and it was in 1979 that she made her debut in Malayalam films through Ankakuri.

She was also busy in the television industry in Kerala.

In her career spanning close to four decades, she donned the greasepaint in around 90 films, often playing the role of a mother and side characters. A native of Kozhikode, she became popular as Kozhikode Sarada and had done minor but notable roles in numerous films. Some of her popular films include Anubandham, Anyarude Bhoomi, Ulsavapittennu, Kuttisrank and Kilichundan Mampazham.

Kerala’s Minister for Films and Culture Saji Cherian condoled the death of Sarada and said she was a very strong actress who was seen in roles she played and she is going to be missed. Her last rites would be held at her home town near Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Kozhikode Sarada is survived by her children Udhama, Sajeev, Rajitha and Sreejith.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.