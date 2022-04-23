Veteran Malayalam Film Producer, Screenwriter John Paul Passes Away at 72; Fans Call It ‘A Great Loss’

In what comes as a sad piece of news for the South film industry, popular veteran Malayalam producer and screenwriter John Paul has passed away at the age of 72. Paul died on Saturday afternoon at 1 PM at a private hospital in Kerala while receiving treatment, reported Pinkvilla.

The film producer was under treatment for the last two months and suddenly on Friday, his health deteriorated. John was survived by his wife He is survived by his wife Aisha Elizebath and daughter Jisha Jibi. The scriptwriter’s funeral will be held on April 24.

Just a couple of days ago, John Paul’s friend and well-wisher shared a post requesting aid for the scriptwriter’s treatment. After that, the Kerala Government allotted Rs 2 lakh for John Paul’s treatment from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He was also helped by some of his fans.

Soon after the sad news of his death came forward, scores of his fans took to Twitter and mourned John Paul’s demise.

One fan wrote, “John Paul’s story telling through Safari episodes is what made me attached to him, I believe it will be same for others. He will be deeply missed. RIP .”

John Paul’s story telling through Safari episodes is what made me attached to him, I believe it will be same for others. He will be deeply missed. RIP 🌹 pic.twitter.com/qAeJpUMVSu — Comrade RED (@comradarjun) April 23, 2022

Another said,” Yathra – One of my favorite movie. The film was directed by Balu Mahendra Sir and written by John Paul. This was one of Mammootty’s hit films of his career. The death of John Paul is an enormous loss for the film industry. Om Shanti #JhonPaul.”

Yathra – One of my favorite movie. The film was directed by Balu Mahendra Sir and written by John Paul. This was one of Mammootty's hit films of his career. The death of John Paul is an enormous loss for the film industry. Om Shanti 🙏 #JhonPaul pic.twitter.com/BW85tqBqmU — Harish .M (ഹരീഷ്) (@chnharish) April 23, 2022

Terming his demise a great loss, a fan tweeted, “Another great loss! #RIP John Paul sir #johnpaul.”

A social media user wrote, “Renowned Veteran Screenwriter n Producer John Paul who was instrumental in making some of the best n Iconic Malayalam movies has passed away. he had written the screenplays of more than 100 Malayalam films and was one of the most popular scriptwriters. #RIP #JohnPaul”

One of the best story tellers of Malayalam cinema John Paul has passed away! Did screenwriting for more than 100 films, hits one after another! #RIP legend! pic.twitter.com/EMsvT4DF4n — Naveen R Nair (@nav_journo) April 23, 2022

Speaking about his body of work, during John Paul’s lifetime, he had penned more than 100 movies and produced several movies. He has also authored several books. Chamaram, Yathra, Asthram, Ormakkayi, Kathodu Kathoram, Purappadu, Orukkam, Randam Varavu, Chamayam, Akshardham, Kattathe Kilikkoodu, Vellathooval and Vida Parayum Munbe are some of his known projects. He had often collaborated with acclaimed directors like Bharathan, Sathyan Anthikkad, and Joshiy.

John Paul was the producer of the award-winning classic movie Oru Cheupunchiri directed by MT Vasudevan Nair.

