LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Veteran Malayalam Filmmaker Lenin Rajendran Passes Away Aged 67

Veteran filmmaker and chairman of Kerala State Film Development Corporation Lenin Rajendran passed away on Monday.

IANS

Updated:January 15, 2019, 7:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Veteran Malayalam Filmmaker Lenin Rajendran Passes Away Aged 67
Image credits: Twitter
Loading...
Chennai/Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran filmmaker and chairman of Kerala State Film Development Corporation Lenin Rajendran passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Chennai, said a Kerala Minister.

He was 67 and was under treatment for liver ailments at Apollo Hospital, Chennai, for the past three weeks.

State Minister for Culture and Cinema A.K. Balan said the director passed away in Chennai.

"He directed 16 films. He always treaded a different path and that's what made him different. He was a known Left traveler, that was evident in most of his pictures. His unexpected demise has come as a shock. The Malayalam film industry would miss him," said Balan.

He was fielded from the Ottapalam Lok Sabha constituency by the CPI-M twice in 1989 and 1991 against K.R. Narayanan.

He began his film career as an assistant to director P.A. Backer and directed his first film Venal in 1982 and his last film was Edavappathy in 2016.

He won five Kerala state film awards in his career.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala condoled the death of Rajendran.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram