Veteran Malayalam Lyricist Poovachal Khader Passes Away at 72

Veteran lyricist in the Malayalam film industry, Poovachal Khader passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. He was 72. He had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Govt Medical College.

In a career that spanned over five decades, Khader wrote over a thousand songs in more than 350 films. He had to his credit some of the biggest ever hits in Malayalam film music, reported The Hindu.

Some of his hits are evergreen songs like Natha nee varum kalocha… (Chamaram), Shararanthal thiri thaazhhum… (Kayalum Kayarum), Aadya samaagama lajjayil… (Ulsavam), Sindoora sandhyaykku mounam… (Choola), Ente janman neeyeduthu… (Aattakkalasam), (Itha Oru Dhikkari), Etho janma kalpanayil… (Palangal), Naanamaaunno… (Poomaaname… (Nirakkoottu) and Anuraagini itha en… (Oru Kudakkeezhil).

Born in a village in Poovachal, Khader had penned lyrics for more than 900 songs and maestros like K J Yesudas, P Jayachandran, Vani Jayram, S Janaki and others. Khader is survived by wife Aamina Beevi and two daughters Thushara and Prasoona. The last rites will be held on Tuesday at Poovachal Juma Masjid, reported Matrubhumi.com.

