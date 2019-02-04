English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Veteran Marathi Actor Ramesh Bhatkar Dies in Mumbai
Ramesh Bhatkar was suffering from cancer for more than one and a half years and was undergoing treatment in Mumbai and Pune
Veteran Marathi actor Ramesh Bhatkar passed away on Monday after a battle with cancer. He was 70. The actor, who was suffering from cancer for more than one and a half years, breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai on World Cancer Day. He was undergoing treatment at Pune and Mumbai.
"He fought bravely as much as he could. But in the last one month, he was in tremendous pain and we all were worried. He was in ICU for the last fifteen days," actor Jaywant Wadkar told PTI.
Bhatkar's last rites will be held at 10.30 pm at Shivaji Park.
Bhatkar was known for his roles in the TV series Commander and Hello Inspector and worked for more than 30 years as an actor in mainstream Hindi and Marathi films such as Aai Pahije, Kucch To Hai and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.
