Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Chavan Passes Away, Aged 63, After Long Illness
Chavan, was an acclaimed in theatre and film actor and was known his exemplerary performance in comic films like Jatra, Zapatlela, Pachadlele, Mumbaicha Dabewala, and Shrimanta Damodar Panta among others.
Picture Courtesy: Twitter
Vijay Chavan, a popular name in the Marathi film industry, breathed his last on Friday morning at the age of 63.
He was hospitalised in Fortis hospital in Mumbai's Mulund after a prolonged illness.
Having worked in more than 350 Hindi and Marathi films, his character of Mavshi was much appreciated in the famous Marathi Stage drama Moruchi Mavshi.
