Veteran Music Composer Anandji's Daughter Rita Valambia Passes Away

Rita Valambia, the daughter of veteran music composer Anandji, passed away on October 7. Rita died of a heart attack, according to media reports. She was in her early 60s. “Luckily both her parents were with Ritaji when the end came. She was in great physical pain for some time," composer Lalit Pandit told journalist Subhash K Jha.

Anandji Vir Shah, one half of Kalyanji-Anandji, also has a son. His dear brother and musical partner Kalyanji passed away in August 2000. Anandji, who scored music in over 250 films along with Kalyanji, introduced a number of talents like Manohar Udhas, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yajnik, Sadhana Sargam, Sapna Mukherjee and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Over four decades, the music composer duo worked with freshly minted filmmakers including Manmohan Desai, Prakash Mehra, Manoj Kumar, Subhash Ghai, Feroz Khan and Chandra Barot. Kalyanji-Anandji produced the National Film Award-winning melodies of Saraswatichandra (1968) as well as the incredible music of the iconic film Don (1978).

Anandji was born to Virji Shah on March 2, 1933. His father was a Kutchi entrepreneur who had moved to Bombay to start a kirana business (provision store). Babla and Kanchan are his younger brother and sister-in-law. One of their four grandmothers was a well-known folk musician. They spent most of their childhoods in the Marathi and Gujarati communities of Girgaum (a district in Bombay).

Anandji is also a recipient of the civilian honour of Padma Shri (1992). In June earlier this year, Anandji made an appearance on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 along with his wife, Shanta Ben Shah.

