Veteran Music Composer Raamlaxman Dies at 79 in Nagpur

Veteran music composer Vijay Patil, better known as ‘Raamlaxman’, passed away in the wee hours of Saturday in Nagpur after a brief illness. He was 79. He breathed his last at around 1 am, according to Nagpur Today. The music composer was living with his son in the city. His last rites will be performed today at 12 pm.

In his over four-decade-long career, Patil composed music for more than 150 films in Hindi, Marathi, and Bhojpuri languages, including blockbusters such as ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and ‘Hum Apke Hain Kaun’. Born on September 16, 1942, at Nagpur, Patil had taken his initial lessons in music from his father and uncle. He later studied music at the Bhatkhande Shikshan Sanstha.

Marathi actor-filmmaker Dada Kondke first signed him up as music composer for his film “Pandu Havaldar” in 1974. Patil then composed music for several other films produced by Kondke, including ‘Tumcha Amcha jamla’, ‘Ram Ram Gangaram’ and ‘Bot Lavil Tithe Gudgulya’.

He became “Laxman” of the composer duo ‘Raam-Laxman’, however, even after the death of his partner Ram, he continued to compose music under the same name. He composed music for several Hindi films including ‘Agent Vinod’, ‘Tarana’, ‘Hum Se Badhkar Kaun’, ‘Hum Aapke Hai Kaun’, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’, ‘100 Days’ and ‘Anmol’.

(With inputs from PTI)

