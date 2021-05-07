Veteran Music Composer Vanraj Bhatia Passes Away, Shilpa Shetty’s Entire Family Tests Positive for Covid-19

Kartik Aryan’s ouster from Dostana 2 created quite a buzz. Last month, Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Production made an official announcement of Kartik no longer being a part of the film owing to his ‘unprofessional behaviour’. Although, both Karan and Kartik never addressed the reason, netizens were quick to slam the production house for developments. As per a report, it has been claimed that Kartik moved out of the movie because of his ugly fallout with Janhvi Kapoor, who is playing the leading lady in the movie.

Did Kartik Aryan’s Ugly Fallout with Janhvi Kapoor Lead to His Ouster from Dostana 2?

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s family including her in-laws, children Viaan and Samisha, and husband Raj Kundra tested COVID positive a few days back. The actress informed the same through a social media post wherein she wrote that the last 10 days have been difficult for her family as everyone except her has been tested positive.

Shilpa Shetty’s Entire Family Tests Positive for Covid-19, Actress Urges Everyone to Follow Safety Protocols

Kriti Sanon has spoken of the bright side of gloom in a new video. She says what breaks people somewhere unites them, too. Kriti posted the video on Instagram, observing how people were going beyond their capacity to help those in need. “What breaks us somewhere unites us. Today when I look around it doesn’t matter what your caste is or religion is, profession is, rich or poor, which state are you from — nothing matters. At the end of it we are all just human beings who can feel and recognise each other’s pain," she says in the video.

What Breaks Us Somewhere Unites Us, Says Kriti Sanon

Veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia has breathed his last today at the age of 93. He had scored music in several films such as Shyam Benegal’s ‘Ankur’ and Naseeruddin Shah starrer ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’. He had been suffering from age-related illnesses and lack of financial resources, living alone with his domestic help at his apartment on Napean Sea Road in Mumbai. According to reports, his health further deteriorated for the last couple of months. He was avoiding doctor’s appointment owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Veteran Music Composer Vanraj Bhatia Passes Away at 93, Film Fraternity Mourns Loss

Saba Ali Khan, who hails from the Pataudi family, chose a different career path in the family of actors that include Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, and pursued the profession of a jewellery designer. Turning to Instagram, Saba recently shared a montage video featuring her family members.

Saba Ali Khan Shares Montage Featuring Family’s Stark Resemblance to Sharmila Tagore

